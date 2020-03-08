The Debate
Deepika Padukone Looks Spectacular In One-shoulder Outfits And These Pics Are Proof

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone is an exceptional actor who carries herself with poise and elegance. And Deepika Padukone seems to be loving one-shoulder outfits, here's proof

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the talented actors in Bollywood who carries herself with sheer grace and elegance. Her fashion choices never go wrong, be it her airport look or her traditional look. She can pull off anything with ease. The diva has been making waves in Bollywood for her spectacular sense of style.

No matter what the occasion is, Deepika Padukone never goes wrong with her sartorial choices and these outfits are proof. Along with her outfits, the Piku actor also knows how to ace the perfect hairstyle and wear the right jewellery for her looks.

Among one of the stylish outfits Deepika looks spectacular in, are the one-shoulder outfits. Here's taking a look at Deepika Padukone’s Instagram photos where she can be seen donning one-shoulder outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner Are Bringing The Polka Dots Back In Style

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Deepika Padukone Is A Big Foodie & Her Instagram Is The Proof; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Deepika Padukone is known to be a trendsetter in the fashion world. Fashion enthusiasts have always been impressed with her spectacular choice of clothes. It would also be safe to say that she is a highly influential personality and fans are sure to imitate her fabulous sense of style.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Knows To How To Style The All-white Ensemble Just Right

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Love For Flowers Quite Evident In These Pictures

Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

 

 

