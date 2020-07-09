Deepika Padukone's Pics With Celebs With Whom She Has Never Shared Screen Space; Check Out

Actor Deepika Padukone often treats fans with several unseen pictures of her celebrity friends on her social media platforms. Here are a few pictures of Deepika Padukone with her industry friends, with whom he has not shared screen space yet. The list includes Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and more.

Kartik Aaryan

Earlier in 2020, Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan met at the Mumbai airport and created a rage on social media, when the duo performed a dance number from Kartik Aaryan’s film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh. As seen in the video shared, Deepika Padukone can be seen greeting Kartik, after which they perform the iconic step. Take a look at the video here:

Isha Koppikar

In 2019, actor Deepika Padukone and Isha Koppikar’s gym shenanigans made headlines when the star posted a picture with Deepika on her social media handle. With the picture shared, Isha Koppikar wrote: “Workout and bonding time with @deepikapadukone! #KeepItReal #NoMakeUp #mangloreansareprettygirls”. Take a look at the picture shared:

Alia Bhatt

In 2019, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone graced a popular chat show and impressed masses with their off-screen camaraderie. For the show, Deepika Padukone stunned in a white causal one-piece, while Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, kept it glittery as she donned a sequined black ‘star-studded’ outfit. Take a look at the picture:

On the professional front

Deepika and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. The Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

(Image credits: Star World Youtube)

