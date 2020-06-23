Deepika Padukone And Aishwarya Rai In Stunning Red & White Striped Outfits; See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are widely noted for their unique sartorial choices. They both always make a fashion statement whenever they step out. The two actresses wore similar red and white striped printed attires on separate occasions, but quite differently. Who out of the two carried it better is something you can decide after looking at these pictures. Read on:

Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in red and white-striped outfits

Deepika Padukone

For a public event in Mumbai back in 2018, Deepika Padukone chose this stunning Sabyasachi georgette striped saree with red and white contrasting shades, to grace the event. The celebrated designer is known for intricate saree designs and his modern approach to traditional drapes. The Chennai Express actor looked breathtaking in this contemporary designer saree with full sleeves black-coloured blouse with sequin details.

Deepika accessorised her modern-saree look with a waist belt and crystal drop earrings. For hair, Deepika Padukone opted for her statement sleek hair bun. With all hair pulled back nicely. Deepika wore natural-looking makeup at the event, where she was felicitated for her contribution to Indian cinema. With broad brows, red-lips, and smokey eyes, the Race 2 actor made heads turn at the event. She was styled by famous celebrity stylist Shaleena Nanathani.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, gave a western touch to the same red and white stripes in the form of an outlandish off-shoulder gown. She opted for this Leal Daccarett gown for the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Aishwarya looked her voguish best in this modern designer gown with thick horizontal stripes in hues of red and white. With plenty of pleats in the skirt cinched at waist-line, she made quite an impact at the Cannes red carpet.

For hair, Aishwarya Rai chose voluminous waves with a middle parting. She ditched nude shade and added a pop of reddish-orange colour to her lips. With lots of blush over the cheekbones and over-sized sunglasses, this uber-chic look won her a lot of admirers at the International film festival. As both Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan styled the similar print so beautifully it is difficult to pick sides. Thus, both aced their respective attires.

