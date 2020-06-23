Deepika Padukone Or Kirti Kulhari: Who Styled The Voguish White Pantsuit Better?

Every Bollywood celebrity have their own and unique way of styling ensembles. Some like to keep it simple whereas some prefer to experiment with their looks. Two Bollywood divas who are known for effortless style and drop-dead gorgeous looks, styled a very similar attire quite differently. They are Deepika Padukone and Kriti Kulhari. Both Deepika Padukone and Kirti Kulhari wore a fashionable white pantsuit, but who amongst the two styled it better is something you can decide after looking at these pictures. Have a look:

Also Read: Deepika Padukone: 5 Filmmakers With Whom She Worked Just Once & Gave Memorable Films

Deepika Padukone Or Kirti Kulhari: Who styled the White Pantsuit Better?

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is not risk-averse when it comes to sartorial choices. The Om Shanti Om actor sure knows the art of pulling off outlandish attires with utmost ease, and this is what exactly happened with the white pantsuit. Deepika Padukone gave the boring white pantsuit a whole new look by experimenting an exquisite diamond neck-piece with a yellow gemstone in the middle.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Vs Kylie Minogue: Who Wore Sparkling White Pantsuit Better?

She complimented her statement diamond necklace with matching stud earrings. But what caught the most attention was how pretty Deepika Padukone looked in this ensemble styled by Shaleena Nanathani. With a plunging neckline, tailored sleeves and a cinched waistline, Deepika simply looked majestic in this attire. With dewy makeup and wet hairdo, the Chhappak actor totally rocked this pantsuit look like a pro.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra To Yami Gautam: List Of Actors Who Opted For A Digital Detox

Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari, on the other hand, kept her white pantsuit balanced, which is perfect for office-goers. This corporate look of the Four More Shots actor is simple yet attractive. She wore a contemporary white pantsuit which she paired with a matching sleeveless top. Check out the picture below:

For accessories, Kirti kept it classic with a black watch and diamond studs. Her makeup was on point with nude-lips, defined eyebrows, and shimmery eyeshadow. For hair, Kirti Kulhari did not do much and kept her short hair open with voluminous waves. All and all both Deepika Padukone and Kirti Kulhari styled their respective white pantsuits beautifully, hence it is difficult to pick sides, as both look ethereal irrespective of styling differently.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor Or Anushka: Whose Choker Neck-piece Looks Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.