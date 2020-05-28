Check Out Deepika Padukone's Picture With Her Friends From The Industry

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om. Since then she has worked with many actors and directors with whom she created a bond. She has shared a few pictures with her friends from the industry on her Instagram handle, where she currently has more than 48 million followers. Take a look at a few of those pictures and read to know more.

Deepika Padukone’s picture with her friends from the industry

Tamannaah Bhatia

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone shared a picture with Tamannaah Bhatia. She captioned it, “To many more laughs and fun conversations...❤️ @tamannaahspeaks”[sic]. In the picture, Deepika is wearing a red suit and Tamannaah donned a monochromic attire. Later, Tamannaah reposted the same picture with the caption, “Thoroughly enjoyed every second of our chat. It's so inspiring to see content like this making a headway at the onset of a new decade. Kudos for bringing to the fore a story that needed to be narrated. All the very best for #Chhapaak! More power to you and the team. Go kill it! 💪 😘”[sic].

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Deepika Padukone has collaborated with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali three times. It was in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). On the occasion of Bhansali’s birthday, she shared a picture in which the director is seen hugging the actor on sets of the song Deewani Mastani. The caption read, “Happy Happy Birthday!🍾🥂🍰 No words can ever describe how much I love you!❤️❤️❤️ #SanjayLeelaBhansali”[sic]. Deepika has shared a couple more photos with the filmmaker. In one of them, she mentioned him as “My Main Man,Now & Forever!” while she thanked him in the other.

Arjun Kapoor

Released in 2014, Finding Fanny starred Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor in the lead, marking their first and only project together till now. During the promotion of the movie, Deepika shared a collage photo with Arjun. In one of them, the two are seen pouting. She accompanied it with a funny caption that read, “Finding Fanny... and biryani!”[sic].

Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone has worked with Ranbir Kapoor in three films. There are Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015). Their chemistry in all of them was praised by the audiences. The two walked a ramp together and Deepika shared their picture. Ranbir is seen wearing a black and white floral sherwani and Deepika donned a white shinny lenga. Deepika also posted several pictures with Ranbir while promoting Tamasha.

