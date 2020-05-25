Deepika Padukone asks Ranveer to 'make eggs' on live chat; Sunil Chhetri left in splits

Deepika Padukone has been on a trolling spree of husband Ranveer Singh ever since the start of the lockdown. Be it quipping over his ‘20-hour’ sleeping pattern or sticking the ‘husband’ sticker on his forehead, their quirky banter apart from the lovey-dovey moments are also being loved by the fans. The Chhapaak actor did not stop and even interrupted him during his live chat with Sunil Chettri.

Sunil Chhetri knew a lot about Ranveer Singh-Deepika's love story. The Indian Football Captain shared how Deepika loved to be showered with love by Ranveer, as he’d arrange for flowers wherever she went, during the early days of their relationship. The actor quipped how all male lovers should learn from him, before opening up that his ladylove loved lilies and he used to love courting her with it.

Another interesting aspect during the wooing process, was how Ranveer told her, “Baby, one day, I’ll treat you by making food for you,”. Sunil joked how the day never came and Deepika was still unhappy over it.

Ranveer then started explaining that beating his wife at badminton was tough for him and it’d take time, but he had some plans as far as cooking for concerned. Just as the Gully Boy star was about to share it, Deepika interrupted his live chat and said from inside, ‘Make eggs now.’ As Ranveer said, “Tu ruk”, Deepika poked fun at him, “Show them you can make eggs”.

He reacted how a ‘formal conversation’ was going on and it was not for ‘non-serious people’ like Deepika, while Sunil was left in splits. Ranveer then promised that he’d make breakfast on Monday and share it on Instagram.

“6 months into dating i knew she was the one and i wanted her to be mine for life” - Ranveer Singh on how he used to woo Deepika Padukone 💕🌹🌷 (part 1) pic.twitter.com/uXZBLSFKx4 — Ranveer Planet (@RanveerPlanet) May 24, 2020

Ranveer Singh on how he used to woo Deepika Padukone 💕🌹🌷 (part 2) pic.twitter.com/CmmJ3U2vlH — Ranveer Planet (@RanveerPlanet) May 24, 2020

She even wrote in the comments section that his talk on cooking was ‘lies’ and that he did not even know to make eggs. However, there was some love in between too as the Piku star wrote, “I love you baby.’

Meanwhile, Ranveer-Deepika have pledged their contribution to various relief funds for the COVID-19 relief. They also participated in the solidarity activities like applauding the frontline workers and lighting a ‘diya’ to express their support in the fight.

