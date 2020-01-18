Deepika Padukone Has Set THESE Strict Rules For Husband Ranveer Singh Post Marriage

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most favourite couples of Bollywood. The couple is often pictured together making public appearances and going out on dates. The couple has enjoyed many highs in their professional and personal lives.

Bridal Makeup Inspirations To Take From Deepika Padukone For Your Wedding Day

Earlier last year, Ranveer made some interesting revelations about his wife Deepika Padukone. Talking in an interview he said that his wife has put some strict rules for him. Deepika is just like every other wife when it comes to this he said.

Tanhaji Hits Rs 100 Crore Milestone Day 6, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Shows Down-trend

Banned from doing three things

He went ahead and told three things that he is banned from doing as a good husband. He is not allowed to stay out of the house till late, leave the house without eating, and miss her calls.

Ranveer has been working non-stop post his wedding and has surely peaked in his career. With every movie, he is growing as an actor and a performer.

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Gave Me Goosebumps, Made Me Cry: Jonty Rhodes

Upcoming projects

Ranveer Singh is set to have a busy 2020 in terms of work. He is currently shooting for the movie 83 which is a biopic based on the life of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. He will also play a cameo in Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi in which he will reprise his role as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.

Ranveer Singh Shares Harrdy Sandhu's Spot-on First Look As The Legendary Madan Lal

Deepika Padukone is currently seen in the movie Chhapaak. The movie is based on an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The lead character is played by her with Vikrant Massey also playing a pivotal role. She is being praised by critics as well as the audience for her portrayal of the acid attack survivor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.