Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Made Jonty Rhodes Laugh, Cry, And Get "goosebumps"

Former South-African batsman Jonty Rhodes seems to be bowled over Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and its lead track as he reportedly said that he laughed, cried, and had goosebumps while watching it. The Kings XI Punjab fielding coach Jonty Rhodes took to his Twitter to appreciate Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy. The cricketer was travelling to India while he saw the movie. Here is what Jonty Rhodes had to say about Ranveer and Alia's Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy gave me Goosebumps, says Jonty Rhodes

Been listening to the #GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @kalkikanmani — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 17, 2020

Jonty Rhodes took to his Twitter and wrote, "Been listening to the GullyBoy soundtrack ever since meeting @SiddhantChturvD last year at an event, finally got to watch the entire movie on my @emirates to India last night. Thanks to subtitles, I laughed; cried and had goosebumps @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08@kalkikanmani," read Rhodes' tweet. The 50-year-old former cricketer was seen admiring Gully Boy and its title track.

This instance is one of many instances where Jonty Rhodes has appreciated and expressed his love for India. The former batsman has also named his daughter India. Jonty Rhodes often travels to India, too.

The Zoya Akhtar helmed film Gully Boy was a story based on Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes, aka Divine, and Naved Shaikh, aka Naezy, and how they made it big. The movie was loved by fans and was a hit at the box office. The film featured Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin, Emiway Bantai, Divine, and Khambhari were seen in supporting roles.

Other than this, Gully Boy was also in the race for being nominated for the Oscars. It is now no longer in the race but was considered to be one of the most popular movies of 2019. Ranveer Singh's role as Murad Ahmed was loved by fans. Ranveer also sang many songs for the movie.

Image courtesy: Jonty Rhodes Instagram

