Ranveer Singh Shares Harrdy Sandhu's Spot-on First Look As The Legendary Madan Lal

Singing sensation Harrdy Sandhu's look for '83 has finally been revealed and fans are loving the character. Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to present the Punjabi singer in his new avatar for the film. Harrdy Sandhu will be playing Madan Lal, the famous bowler in the film.

Source: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Ranveer Singh shares Harrdy Sandhu's first look as Madan Lal

The singer too posted the photograph and revealed the look to his fans. He also wrote a long heartfelt caption thanking the makers of the film. He revealed in his caption that he has indeed played cricket before and represented the state of Punjab for the under 19 tournaments. He further added that he has played cricket for over 10 years in his life and loves the game very much.

He then went on to say that due to injuries and other problems he could not fulfil his dream of playing for the country and wearing the Indian jersey. He then said, that regardless of the circumstances life has come in full circle to him as he finally can get to wear the Indian jersey in his debut Bollywood film. He then expressed his gratitude for playing the legendary bowler.

Previously, several other characters from the film have also shared their looks. The much-awaited film '83 has been creating a massive buzz among the audience and fans of the celebrities cannot wait to finally watch it on the big screen.

The film is directed by Kabir Khan. Deepika Padukone will also star in the film and be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Chirag Patil, Sahil Khattar, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani, among others, will be seen in pivotal roles.

