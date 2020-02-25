Deepika Padukone’s Roles In 'Piku' & 'YJHD' Will Resonate With Every Girl; Here's Why

Deepika Padukone has inevitably left a prominent mark in Bollywood. She began her movie career with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, and since then there was no looking back for her. Deepika Padukone has carved a niche in the industry and showcased her versatility as an actor time and again.

In her glorious career, she has been unafraid to experiment with different roles. But there were times when the characters she essayed on the celluloid would resonate with every woman. There are some films wherein Deepika's role was all about realism and every woman could relate to it. From Love Aaj Kal to Piku, here's taking a look at Deepika Padukone's roles that every woman can relate with.

Here are the roles of Deepika Padukone which every girl can relate with

Love Aaj Kal

Deepika played the role of Meera in the film who is shrouded with confusion when it comes to handling a relationship. She gets embroiled in a failed marriage, only to realize her feelings for her first love. Deepika's character represented several women who have to battle out their emotions and feelings when it comes to their relationship. One cannot help but sympathize and relate with Meera's character in the film.

Cocktail

This film played a pivotal role in catapulting Deepika into the main league. She essayed the role of the feisty Veronica who still remains one of the most loved Bollywood movie characters amongst the film buffs. Within the tough exterior, Veronica had a vulnerable side which is somewhere present in every girl. Her conflict between love and friendship looked extremely real and transparent.

Piku

Piku remains Deepika's one of the most endearing characters. Every daughter strives to become the 'parent' or the perfect guiding anchor to their parents when they are dependent on them. Piku represented every responsible daughter when it comes to being there for their parents. Not to forget, Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan's camaraderie looked super adorable on the big screen.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Deepika Padukone essayed the shy and reserved Naina in the film. Her role was that of a girl who wants to break free from the monotony and live her life to the fullest. The audiences also saw the strong-headed side of Naina when she decides to choose her career instead of her love. Deepika breathed life into the character like never before.

