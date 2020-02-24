Deepika Padukone Reveals That She Is Not Averse To Returning To South Indian Cinema

Deepika Padukone is loved across India because of her stellar performances in films. The actor just recently impressed her fans with her brilliant performance in the biographical drama, Chhapaak. Recently, Deepika Padukone had an interview with an international news agency, where she was asked if she ever wanted to return to the South Indian film industry.

Deepika Padukone talks about returning to South Indian Cinema

During an interview with an international news agency, Deepika Padukone was asked if she would like to return to South Indian films. The actor stated that she was absolutely willing to return to southern cinema. She also added that language has never been a barrier for her.

Deepika Padukone said that at the end of the day, what she looked for as an actor was exciting content. In fact, there were a lot of south films that she was offered by various directors and writers. She added that she might eventually return to the south, but that depended on finding the right content.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the upcoming sports biopic, '83. The film will tell the story of the 1983 Cricket World Cup, which was the first World Cup that was won by the Indian Cricket Team. Deepika Padukone will play the role of Romi Dev, wife of the 1983 Cricket Team captain, Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Kapil Dev, and '83 will mark the first time that Deepika and Ranveer will be seen on screen together after their marriage.

83' is directed by Kabir Khan, and alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the film will also star Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, and Harrdy Sandhu in prominent roles. Deepika Padukone has also worked as a producer for the film. 83' is slated for release on April 10, 2020.

