Deepika Padukone Spills The Beans On The Pay Disparity In Bollywood

Pay disparity on the basis of one's gender is a problem that is still plaguing many industries. Bollywood is one of the industries where this issue is highly predominant. Many female actors have spoken about this problem and have demanded an equal pay as their male couterparts.

Deepika Padukone is one such celebrity who never minces her words and is always vocal about the various issues faced by women in the film industry. In an earlier interview with an esteemed publication, Deepika Padukone also spoke about the problem of pay disparity in the industry. Deepika Padukone had revealed that there is a better understanding of the problem amongst people now.

But, Deepika Padukone also added that there is no easy solution to this problem. Deepika Padukone added that there are a lot of factors that have to be taken into account when a person is paid. Deepika Padukone also added that pay disparity is a problem that exists in every industry and it is not a problem which only the Bollywood industry is facing.

Deepika Padukone said that there has not been a definite solution to pay disparity

Deepika Padukone went on to say that the problem is affecting many people around the globe. Deepika Padukone further added that there has not been a definite solution to it as there are a lot of factors that come into play. However, being a little optimistic, Deepika Padukone said that as more and more people are getting aware of this issue, some changes can definitely be brought in the scenario.

Deepika Padukone admitted that she has turned down many films due to the problem of pay disparity

The Chhapaak actor was also quipped on the experiences she faced as a female actor in the industry when it came to pay disparity. To this, she said that she has time and again cleared on her part that she will never settle for less just because the director needs to compensate for the male actor. She also added that would always demand an equal amount for herself. The Padmaavat actor also made an interesting revelation wherein she has admitted that she has also turned down many films due to this reason.

