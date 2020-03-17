Deepika Padukone's Adorable Childhood Pics Are A Treat For Her Fans

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most beloved actors in the Bollywood film industry. She is adored by her fans, not only for her brilliant acting but also for her strong social media presence. Moreover, social media is full of Deepika Padukone's childhood photos, that have won over the hearts of her fans. Here are some of the most adorable Deepika Padukone photos that were shared online by her friends and family.

Throwback to Deepika Padukone's adorable childhood pics

The above photo was shared online by Ranveer Singh on January 05, 2020, for Deepika Padukone's birthday. The adorable photo features a baby Deepika Padukone. The image quickly melted the hearts of Deepika Padukone's fans, who could not believe how adorable she looked when she was a baby.

Here are two other photos that feature baby Deepika Padukone alongside her dad, Prakash Padukone. These rare family pictures are often shared among Deepika Padukone's fan groups. Below is another image of Deepika Padukone with her father, however, this time she is in her early teen years.

A rare picture of @deepikapadukone with her dad prakash padukone (: pic.twitter.com/HS8fUKbJHe — Titas Biswas (@biswas_titas) July 31, 2014

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen on the big screen in the upcoming film, '83. The film is a sports biopic and is based on the real events that transpired during the 1983 Cricket World Cup, which was the first World Cup won by Team India. The film also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role as Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will play the role of his wife, Romi Dev, and '83 also happens to be the first film to star Deepika and Ranveer together after their marriage.

