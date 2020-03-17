Deepika Padukone And Rishi Kapoor's 'The Intern' To Have THIS Director?

Deepika Padukone was recently in the headlines because of the announcement of her upcoming movie. She will be seen with Rishi Kapoor in her next film. The film is the Hindi adaptation of Nancy Meyer's The Intern. The official announcement was made in late January this year. Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor will play the lead roles in the movie which were originally done by Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

As soon as this announcement was made, the news went viral on the internet leaving the fans shocked and surprised. Though the news was received positively, it also received some flak for not announcing the director. After two months of making the announcement, the film still does not have a director. According to a media report, the producers of the movie are in talks with two filmmakers to direct this drama.

According to the media report, the producers are in discussion with Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma and English Vinglish and Dear Zindagi fame Gauri Shinde. The report also stated that the directors are known for their beautifully crafted direction and storytelling and they also have shown their interest in The Intern. However, the report further said that no one has been booked for the job yet. The report also cleared that discussions are happening and fee negotiations are also underway and they are expected to finalize one of them very soon.

Amit Sharma is currently busy in Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and Gauri Shinde has not announced any new project after her last outing, Dear Zindagi. Gauri Shinde recently directed an advertisement which featured Karan Johar. According to the media report, the makers of The Intern are still in a dilemma in choosing either one of them. They are expected to take the final call after considering all the factors.

