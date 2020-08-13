Deepti Bhatnagar Vacations In Goa With Husband Randeep, Arjun Bijlani & Neha; Shares Pics

Actor Deepti Bhatnagar recently took to her Instagram handle to share several pictures from her vacation on her social media handles. Deepti is currently holidaying in Goa with her husband Randeep Arya along with television actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swamy. While Arjun Bijlani has not shared many pictures from the getaway on Instagram, here are a few pictures which Deepti Bhatnagar shared. Take a look:

Pictures from Deepti’s getaway

In her caption, Deepti wrote: ‘Staycation with Neha Swamy Bijlani, Arjun Bijlani, and Shiv Arya’. One of the pictures shared by Deepti, features her, Randeep Arya, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami Bijlani posing in a queue form, while Ayan and Shiv seem busy watching the waters. The next picture shows Arjun having a hearty laugh with Randeep Arya. Soon after Deepti Bhatnagar shared the pictures, fans rushed to the comment section and dropped in several comments. Take a look at how fans reacted to Deepti Bhatnagar’s ‘staycation’:

Earlier in May, Arjun Bijlani's neighbour, who lives in another wing of the same complex, had tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 infections, after which his building was sealed by the officials. In an interview, Arjun Bijlani spoke about the situation in his area to Hindustan Times and revealed that he has already stocked up essential commodities for the next 14 days. Bijlani confessed that he is tensed, as he has a five-year-old son in the house, and quarantining with his pet dog is going to be a big task.

Deepti Bhatnagar on the work front

Actor Deepti Bhatnagar dipped her toes into the movie business with her first film role in Sanjay Gupta's Ram, Shastra, which features actors Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala in the leading roles. Later in her career, Deepti also worked for films in the South Indian industry, when she signed up the much-acclaimed Telugu film, Pelli Sandadi. The actor was also seen American film, Inferno and Bollywood film, Mann. In the year 2001, Deepti ventured into television production with the travel shows Yatra, and Musafir Hoon Yaaron, which is an around-the-world travel guide show.

(Image credits: Deepti Bhatnagar Instagram)

