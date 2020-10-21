Deepti Naval "absolutely Fine" After Undergoing Angioplasty On Monday

Acclaimed veteran actor Deepti Naval, who is known for her "close to life" roles as well as for changing perspective of Indian women through her movies, was recently in news after speculations of having suffered a heart attack on Monday in Mohali. The reports were soon refuted when Deepti Naval responded saying that she went for an angioplasty procedure and is fine now.

Read on for details.

Deepti Naval's heart attack news

Deepti Naval's health worried many fans when the veteran actor was in the news after rumours of suffering a heart attack on Monday. She was later admitted to Mohali hospital on Monday, however, the actor is currently discharged from the hospital as of Tuesday and is in a perfectly fine condition now. According to PTI, the actor clarified that it was a heart condition and she underwent an angioplasty procedure for it. However, she is perfectly fine now. Angioplasty refers to a procedure which is done to open the clogged heart arteries. The 68-year-old actor is in Rohtang since the last month now.

Apart from being an actor, writer and director, the actor is an avid art enthusiast as could be seen in many of her Instagram posts as well. A while ago, Deepti Naval released her latest travel/art documentary called ‘THE PATH LESS TRAVELLED’ featuring herself and & late Vinod Pandit. The travel docu-series released on Youtube a few days ago. The episodes showcase the couple travelling through the mountains of Kumaon & Garhwal. The show currently has six episodes on YouTube.

Deepti Naval's movies

Iconic Deepti Naval's movies include names like Chashme Buddoor, Ankahee, Mirch Masala, Firaaq, Memories of March, among others. Her recent movies include films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Aurangzeb, Inkaar, Listen... Amaya, Yaariyan, Bang Bang!, NH10 as well as films like Tevar, Lion and Heartless. Deepti Naval was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video's Made in Heaven. Over the four decades of her career, she has been a recipient of many awards including Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards for Best Supporting Actress in her movie Mirch Masala in 1988. Deepti Naval also received awards for her roles in movies like Leela (2002), Memories in March (2010) and Listen... Amaya (2013). Her movies like Marhi Da Deeva and Mane won the award for Best Feature Film in the National Film Awards ceremony as well.

(With PTI inputs)

