Here's All About Rekha And Mukesh Aggarwal's Relationship; Read Details

Bollywood actor Rekha married entrepreneur Mukesh Agarwal in 1990. While he was fascinated with the glamour world, the star could stay away from the same. The actor’s biography Rekha: The Untold Story by Yaseer Usman revealed her relationship timeline with Mukesh Agarwal.

Rekha and Mukesh Agarwal's relationship timeline

Rekha would frequently visit Delhi to meet her friend and fashion designer Bina Ramani. As per Bollywoodshaadis.com, the excerpts from the actor’s biography revealed that Rekha had expressed her desire to settle down. Moreover, she wanted a man who would love and share his surname with her. Bina Ramani introduced her to Mukesh Agarwal and gave his number to her as Rekha refused to share hers. While Rekha did not want to call him, Ramani convinced her to take the first step. Though their conversation turned out to be formal, she swept Mukesh Agarwal off his feet, who could not believe a superstar called him.

After a series of phone calls, the duo met for the first time in Mumbai. Mukesh Agarwal’s simplicity and honestly impressed Rekha, while the former had already fallen for the actor. He would shower her with compliments whenever they met. When Rekha visited his farmhouse in Chhatarpur, she received a lot of respect and attention. Meanwhile, Mukesh Agarwal was close to actor Deepti Naval, who would not stop appreciating him.

A month after their first meet, Mukesh Agarwal proposed Rekha for marriage in Mumbai and she said yes. The duo had a spontaneous plan to get married that day. They visited a temple in Juhu and asked the priest to marry them. After the ceremony, they had another wedding a month later at Tirupati Temple in the presence of Rekha’s mother Pushpavalli, and father Gemini Ganesan.

After meeting their celebrity friends, Mukesh Agarwal and Rekha went to London for their honeymoon. However, within a week, they got to know about their different personalities and Rekha realised that something troubled her husband. As they started their new life, Rekha would travel to Delhi to spend time with Mukesh Agarwal. While she loved staying away from glamour, Mukesh Agarwal loved glitz and glam.

In the 1990s, Mukesh Agarwal suffered losses in business, which made Rekha disturbed as well. Due to her infrequent visits to Delhi, he grew upset and wanted her to stop working in the movies and would visit Mumbai occasionally. Mukesh Agarwal was reportedly on heavy medications for acute depression, while his wife was not aware of it. As Rekha could not live with lifeless marriage and stopped taking his calls, a few months later, the duo filed for divorce.

