Demi Moore Gets Emotional As She Reads The Script Of 'Indecent Proposal'

Demi Moore is an American actress and film producer. After making her film debut in 1981, she appeared on the soap opera General Hospital. Demi subsequently gained recognition as a member of the Brat Pack with roles in Blame It on Rio, St. Elmo's Fire, and About Last Night.

In a recent interview, Demi Moore opened up about her 1993 film, Indecent Proposal, as she said that she was apprehensive of the number of intimate scenes but finally decided to act in the movie as it was a great story and a great director was making it. She also said that her heart sank as she read the script for her next film and also noted the number of sex scenes that were ahead of her. She wanted to do the movie because of its great story.

The film, Indecent Proposal, is about a young couple named David and Diana Murphy, which was played by Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore. Their characters go to Las Vegas in the hope of winning enough money to finance their dream home, which the husband, an architect, wants to build. But instead, they end up losing all their savings.

Diana then catches the eye of a billionaire (Robert Redford), who makes them an offer by saying that he will give them a million bucks to spend one night with her. The couple, however, has a conflict, but later accepts the offer and then the story goes on from there. The film, Indecent Proposal was directed by Adrian Lyne, who is known for his moody, erotic films such as Fatal Attraction, Flashdance and Jacob's Ladder.

During the intimate scenes in the film, Demi said that she had cut a deal with the director saying that he would be free to shoot the intimate scenes however he wanted to. At the end of the scene, she would want to review the footage and if there was anything she felt was too invasive or gratuitous, she would ask him to delete the clipping. Demi also said that the deal required a lot of trust from both ends and she appreciated his willingness to collaborate with her.

Demi then said that when she saw what Adrian had pulled off in the end, she did not find anything inappropriate about the sex scenes. She also mentioned that there was nothing in the scene that made her feel uncomfortable so she didn't have to rely on their deal. She further emphasized on how she felt that his movies are more erotic and not sleazy.

Demi Moore's recent venture

Demi Moore's latest memoir titled Inside Out was recently ranked as a best-seller at the New York Times best-seller list. As per reports, the story is about survival, success, and surrender. The memoir was reportedly being well received by the readers, with many people stating they can find relatable instances and struggles that they face in their own life.

