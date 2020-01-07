Movie Cameos In Hollywood: Johnny Depp In '21 Jump Street' To Emily Blunt In 'The Muppets'

The decade is coming to an end and Hollywood has witnessed several memorable cameos by popular actors till date. There have been many times when you have seen a few guest stars making just a friendly appearance in the films. Despite their lead roles, cameo appearances are also quite popular among fans. When someone that you recognise makes an unexpected appearance, it boosts the overall enjoyment of the film. Here are some of the most iconic cameo roles played by Hollywood actors:

Most Surprising Movie Cameos Of The Decade

Johnny Depp in 21 Jump Street

In the late 1980s, 21 Jump Street was a popular television series about young police officers undercover at high schools and colleges. Johnny Depp was one of the most famous and notable stars who appeared in the series. His other cameos include Tusk, London Fields.

Sweet Memories✨Caroline Fellman on Facebook:“Star studded times in the 80s ...Leigh and Sherry with Johnny Depp, Alyssa Milano and John Stamos. Look how young they ALL are!!!!”

..#JohnnyDepp for #21JumpStreet #JohnStamos for #FullHouse & #AlyssaMilano #CharityEvent #1988 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ip6i2KlUK5 — JD (@DeppDiary) May 6, 2018

Hugh Jackman in X-Men: First Class

Alongside the Wolverine, the movie also saw Rebecca Romijn making a quick appearance as Mystique after playing the character in the original trilogy. The movie is a soft reboot to the franchise where most of the original characters were changed, except the character of Wolverine, which was played by Hugh Jackman. The movie initially released in the 1960s.

Gotta give a nod to Hugh Jackman in X-Men First Class. pic.twitter.com/ClBBYsgGlI — Patrick Kennedy (@BellMojo) August 18, 2018

Emily Blunt in The Muppets

The 2011 release, The Muppets, has several cameos like Jim Parsons, Sarah Silverman, Selena Gomez, Donald Glover, and more. However, none were loved more fun than the one by Emily Blunt. When the gang heads to Vogue Paris to meet Miss Piggy, they run into her receptionist, played by Blunt.

When Emily Blunt comes out in the Muppets movie pic.twitter.com/rVCNxEKEhd — 🍶 (@divineysl) September 27, 2015

