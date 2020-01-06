Jennifer Aniston Owns Expensive Homes At These Popular Hollywood Addresses

Jennifer Aniston is a popular name in Hollywood. She has been giving her fans fashion goals since her debut in the film and television industry. She is currently seen in season 2 of Apple Tv's The Morning Show. Jennifer Aniston seems to have kickstarted the New Year with a bang.

The stunning F.R.I.E.N.D.S actress is always in news for her controversial personal life, especially after her split with popular actor Brad Pitt. Apart from her personal life, Jennifer Aniston's lavish lifestyle and list of her unrealistically luxury homes is something you need to have a look at.

Expensive homes owned by Jennifer Aniston

The Luxurious Beverly Hills Estate

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Beverly Hills Mansion in L.A was the talk of the talk until the now-divorced couple were in a marriage. Amidst all the properties co-owned by Jennifer Aniston, the Beverly Hills mansion is the most luxurious one.

The mansion cost over a whopping USD 13.1 million. The estate has four rooms, spread over an area of 12,000 square foot. The mansion is now for sale starting from USD 56 million.

Millions -dollar Apartment in New York City

This is yet another Jennifer Aniston property which is solely owned by her. The 50-year-old actress owns a magnificent apartment in Gramercy Park in the city of New York. The apartments cost over an astounding figure of USD 8.7 million.

The apartment has a cover over 2,873 square foot. Jennifer Aniston’s property is on the ninth floor. The best thing about this lavish luxury flat is that it has all the facilities one gets while staying in a 5-star hotel.

Premium home at Bird Street in Hollywood Hills

If you are already stunned about reading Jennifer Aniston's expensive homes, then this one might just shock you. Recently Jennifer and her beau Justin Theroux headed towards a split.

Even though the property they were living in is originally owned by Justin, yet the couple managed to separate the property amicably. Jennifer Aniston now owns two homes on prime locations in Bel-air.

Hollywood Hills apartment

Located in the Hollywood Hills area in Bird Streets is another Jennifer Aniston property. It is a two-bedroom apartment worth USD 742,500.

