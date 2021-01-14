Deols send festive greetings, Dharmendra tells Bobby, 'love you for respect for nation'

In that rare but significant time of the year, mid-January is often a celebratory occasion as numerous harvest festivals are marked simultaneously. As citizens sent greetings to their loved ones for the festivals, even the celebrities of the film industry joined in. One of the best wishes came from the Deol family, as Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol came together to send wishes.

Deol family sends festive greetings

Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol were all smiles as they came together for a photograph from their celebrations. Bobby wrote that festivals were ‘extra special’ when ‘saath hon apne’ ( when our own are with us) and conveyed the greetings by hashtagging the festival names like Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayan.

Dharmendra was proud of his son’s message for the festivals celebrated across the nation, and sent his love for his 'respect for the whole nation.' The veteran actor then wrote, ‘Salute to all your festivals, Mother India.’

The word ‘Apne’ was notable in Bobby Deol’s wish, as the trio had played members of a family in the movie Apne in 2007. The Deols recently announced that they will be starring together, once again in the sequel of the family drama. They will be joined by Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, who was launched by the family banner in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

The movie is gearing up for release on Diwali this year.

Sunny Deol had shared, ‘Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son’ as they had shared an announcement video in. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha director Anil Sharma, who was the director of the first installment, will be returning to helm the latest part.

