Is Lohri A National Holiday? Details About The Auspicious Festival And Lohri Holiday

Lohri is one of the most important festivals in India and it will be celebrated on January 13, 2021. The day is observed with great fervour and joy and is primarily observed in the Punjab region. The festival’s history and significance are rooted in the state of Punjab. The day is also considered as a harvest festival and is celebrated a day before the festival of Makar Sankranti. It marks the end of the winter solstice and harvesting of the rabi crops. As the day will be celebrated tomorrow, a lot of people are curious to know is Lohri a national holiday on the holidays list 2021. Many people have been thinking about public holidays in 2021 and whether the festival is a part of those holidays. For all the people who are wondering about the Lohri holiday, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Lohri 2021 Quotes, Statuses, Poems To Share With Your Friends And Family

Also Read | Will Burn Copies Of New Farm Laws On Lohri: Farmer Leaders

Is Lohri a national holiday?

For all the curious people, the answer to is Lohri a national holiday is no. Lohri holiday is not a part of the national holidays list 2021. Most of the government offices and businesses remain open on the occasion of Lohri 2021. The day can be classified as a restricted holiday with some of the offices, schools and businesses remaining closed in and around the Punjab region. But Lohri holiday is not a part of a national holidays list 2021. Here is a look at the list of bank holidays list 2021 for the month of January.

January 1, Friday- New Year’s Day

January 2, Saturday- New Year Holiday

January 9, Saturday- Second Saturday

January 11, Monday- Missionary Day

January 14, Thursday- Makar Sankranti and Pongal

January 23, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

January 26, Tuesday- Republic Day

Also Read | National Youth Day 2021 Images, Wishes To Share With Friends & Family On January 12

Also Read | National Youth Day 2021: History, Significance And How The Day Is Celebrated

Lohri

The ancient significance of the festival is considered to be a winter crop season celebration and also the remembrance of the sun god. First Lohri of a new bride and a newborn baby is considered very auspicious as the day marks fertility. To mark the Lohri, people get dressed in colourful clothes. The day is usually celebrated with the ancient tradition of lighting bonfires. People gather, sing and dance around the bonfires to celebrate the day. People will wish each other a happy Lohri 2021 on the auspicious occasion to celebrate the day.

Image Credits: Pixabay