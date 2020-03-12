'Dhaakad' Director Razneesh Ghai Slams Ahmed Khan, Informs He's Considering Legal Action

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad made headlines on Thursday after a news report claimed that Baaghi 3's director Ahmed Khan had stated that female-led action films do not work and alleged that Ranaut's Dhaakad has been stalled. Responding to these allegations, the director of the film, Razneesh Ghai, issued a statement rubbishing Ahmed's claim and informed that he is considering sending a legal notice to Khan.

Dhaakad director slams Ahmed Khan

Statements reported in this article by Ahmed Khan are absolutely false. A legal notice will be issued from our lawyers. The delusional statements and negativity are completely uncalled for. 'Dhaakad' is currently in pre-production and will go on the floors this June," Razneesh wrote in a Twitter post

After Khan's allegations surfaced, the director took a U-turn over his comments on Kangana Ranaut’s films. The director, currently in the news for Baaghi 3, stated that the actor was a ‘female Baaghi’, the ‘hero of Bollywood’ and the ‘only girl’ to pull off an action film, while hoping for a collaboration. His comments were in the aftermath of the flak get from the Fashion star’s sister Rangoli Chandel and the makers of Dhaakad for claiming that the film was ‘shelved’ due to poor performance of women-led action films like Manikarnika.

However, even after his clarification, Rangoli Chandel was not satisfied. In a series of posts she lashed out at Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan, Rangoli tweeted, "My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today’s time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana....??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever... "

