Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt And Other B'wood Celebs Love Gingham Print, Here's Proof

Gingham print has been a popular part of fashion for ages. Even Bollywood celebrities are a fan of this trend. Right from Kangana Ranaut to Alia Bhatt, every major Bollywood diva has sported Gingham print every now then. Take a look at some of these celebs and their Gingham outfits.

Bollywood loves Gingham print

1. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is known as one of the most stylish celebs in Bollywood. The Queen actor donned this blue gingham print dress when she stepped out to promote her film Simran. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Gingham printed dress for some style inspiration this summer.

2. Deepika Padukone

Just like Kangana Ranaut, even Deepika Padukone seems to have a liking towards Gingham print. The Tamasha actor chose to don this Gingham two-piece dress during the promotion of her last film Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone chose to complete the look with a pair of blue heels and stunning gold jewellery.

3. Alia Bhatt

Just like Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt is also a fan of the Gingham print. The Raazi actor stepped out with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt wore this Prabal Gurung dress and chose to keep her makeup pretty minimal. This look by Alia Bhatt is providing all the summer wardrobe inspiration we need.

4. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is also one of the fashion icons in Bollywood. The Dabangg actor chose to don this Gingham print sari during the Dabangg 3 promotions. Just like the print, Sonakshi Sinha struck the right balance between ethnic and western. Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha’s Gingham print sari.

