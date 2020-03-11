Ahmed Khan now calls Kangana Ranaut 'female Baaghi' after flak for comments on her films

Ahmed Khan took a U-turn after receiving flak for his comments on Kangana Ranaut’s films. The director, currently in the news for Baaghi 3, stated that the actor was a ‘female Baaghi’, the ‘hero of Bollywood’ and the ‘only girl’ to pull off an action film, while hoping for a collaboration. His comments were in the aftermath of the flak get from the Fashion star’s sister Rangoli Chandel and the makers of Dhaakad for claiming that the film was ‘shelved’ due to poor performance of women-led action films like Manikarnika.

After the row over his statements, Ahmed Khan was quoted as saying, "Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood, and the only girl who can pull off an action film. I really liked Dhaakad teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it. She is a brilliant and powerful actor.” He added, “If she approves my script, I will definitely work with her."

The row

Ahmed Khan was quoted as saying in a recent interview with a portal that Kangana made losses for the makers of Manikarnika, since it was made on a big scale. He added that more films based on the Rani of Jhansi had to be shelved due to the ‘poor’ performance of Manikarnika. The filmmaker also said that the look and teaser of Dhaakad was launched, but he claimed the movie was also ‘shelved’ because Manikarnika was a ‘flop.’

Rangoli fumed at the comments on Twitter. Calling Khan an ‘atrocious’ filmmaker, she went on a rampage against him claiming he made a ‘tacky film’, referring to Baaghi 3. She poked fun at the movie’s total till now, around Rs 65 crore, despite having the advantage of two holidays.

She added that Manikarnika had earned Rs 45 crore in the opening weekend, not too far behind than Baaghi 3, and was a big success, earning over 150 crore worldwide.

Ahmad Khan atrocious film maker sunn Dhakaad bhi ban rahi hai Thalaivi bhi ban rahi hai Tejas bhi ban rahi and and all are as big as Manikarnika budget, cos only solo Kangana films have managed to cross 100, first TWMR and now Manikarnika many more to come ... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Ek nakamyaab filmmaker Ahmad Khan jisne aaj tak ek aachchi film nahin banaye,woh not only India mein big hit Manikarnika magar Japan mein broke all records se itni jalan rakhta hai kyun?This is the mediocrity I was talking about this morning kyunki khud ko film nahin banani aati. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Even the makers of Dhaakad said they were sending a legal notice to Ahmed Khan for his comments. They also clarified that the movie was going on floors later this year.

Later, Rangoli informed that Ahmed Khan called Kangana and apologised for it and said that his comments were all ‘made up.’

She, however, said that they were still sending a legal notice to him because he ‘deserved’ it.

This is from Dhakaad director.... even though Ahmad Khan has called every one and apologised we are still sending him notice .... cos he deserves one .... https://t.co/9F3AcD8hh2 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

