The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ahmed Khan Now Calls Kangana Ranaut 'female Baaghi' After Flak For Comments On Her Films

Bollywood News

Ahmed Khan called Kangana Ranaut a 'female Baaghi' after flak for claiming Manikarnika was a failure and Dhaakad was 'shelved'. He wished to work with Kangana.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ahmed Khan now calls Kangana Ranaut 'female Baaghi' after flak for comments on her films

Ahmed Khan took a U-turn after receiving flak for his comments on Kangana Ranaut’s films. The director, currently in the news for Baaghi 3, stated that the actor was a ‘female Baaghi’, the ‘hero of Bollywood’ and the ‘only girl’ to pull off an action film, while hoping for a collaboration. His comments were in the aftermath of the flak get from the Fashion star’s sister Rangoli Chandel and the makers of Dhaakad for claiming that the film was ‘shelved’ due to poor performance of women-led action films like Manikarnika

READ: 'Baaghi 3' Director Ahmed Khan Comments On Kangana Ranaut's Films, Rangoli Chandel Reacts

After the row over his statements, Ahmed Khan was quoted as saying, "Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood, and the only girl who can pull off an action film. I really liked Dhaakad teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it. She is a brilliant and powerful actor.” 

He added, “If she approves my script, I will definitely work with her." 

The row

Ahmed Khan was quoted as saying in a recent interview with a portal that Kangana made losses for the makers of Manikarnika, since it was made on a big scale. He added that more films based on the Rani of Jhansi had to be shelved due to the ‘poor’ performance of Manikarnika. The filmmaker also said that the look and teaser of Dhaakad was launched, but he claimed the movie was also ‘shelved’ because Manikarnika was a ‘flop.’ 

READ:Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan Slams The 'Where's The Plot?' Critics, Questions Their Logic

Rangoli fumed at the comments on Twitter. Calling Khan an ‘atrocious’ filmmaker, she went on a rampage against him claiming he made a ‘tacky film’, referring to Baaghi 3. She poked fun at the movie’s total till now, around Rs 65 crore, despite having the advantage of two holidays.  

She added that Manikarnika had earned Rs 45 crore in the opening weekend, not too far behind than Baaghi 3, and was a big success, earning over 150 crore worldwide. 

 

Even the makers of Dhaakad said they were sending a legal notice to Ahmed Khan for his comments. They also clarified that the movie was going on floors later this year.  

READ:'Baaghi 3' Director Ahmed Khan Not Convinced With Plot Of 'Thappad'; Taapsee Pannu Reacts

Later, Rangoli informed that Ahmed Khan called Kangana and apologised for it and said that his comments were all ‘made up.’ 

She, however, said that they were still sending a legal notice to him because he ‘deserved’ it. 

READ:Holi: Kangana, Deepika, Couples, Kids, Other Stars Enjoy Colours Of Joy; Here Are Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Anand Mahindra shares video of woman who can 'outrace the virus'
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES VIDEO
JDU
JDU ANNOUNCES RS POLL CANDIDATES
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Coronavirus scare to push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' release ahead? Producer answers
SOORYAVANSHI, 83 TO BE POSTPONED?
MP
10,000 CONGRESS OFFICE-BEARERS QUIT
Scindia
SUDHANSHU TRIVEDI REACTS