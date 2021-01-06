'Dhaakad': Kangana Completes 6-hour Long Reading Session, Shares Pic With Divya Dutta

After completing a six-hour-long reading session, Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to share a picture from her Mumbai office with team Dhaakad. Ranaut also mentioned that she will now "rush" for her "action training" as the countdown to Dhaakad shoot has begun.

The team picture also featured actor Divya Dutta.

Post six hours long reading session for #Dhaakad now rushing for action training as the countdown to shoot begins lots of hustle bustle... feels like shaadi wala ghar 💗 pic.twitter.com/xneAxQb8xQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 6, 2021

About Dhaakad

The actress had earlier took to her Twitter handle to share pictures of her prosthetics measurements being taken for her role in the next film Dhaakad. Kangana had announced last year that she will headline Dhaakad which is touted to be an action-packed thriller. Calling it India's 'first-ever woman-led spy action thriller', Kangana thanked her team for the opportunity. She also revealed that the filming will begin in January.

"After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audience across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well," Kangana had said in an earlier statement.

"The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited for this film and can't wait to start work on it," she added.

Today prosthetics measurements for #Dhakaad were done, filming begins early January, beginning of a new era for Indian cinema, first ever Woman Lead Spy action/thriller franchise. Thank you team for this opportunity 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tAO8D5iD7P — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 24, 2020

