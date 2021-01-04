Kangana Ranaut Says Upcoming Film 'Dhaakad' Will Be A 'world Class Spy Thriller'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is soon going to be seen in the upcoming film Dhaakad. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and recently, the actress took to Twitter to reveal a few details about the film. The actor has her hopes high for the film expressed the same on Twitter. She also shared a few pictures from the Dhaakad crew in her post. Read ahead to know more.

Kangana Ranaut's Tweet

In her tweet, she revealed that the makers of the film have roped into the French director of photography, Tetsuo Nagata. She also said that his academy award-winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for the whole world. She continued writing that she was along with the highly acclaimed international action crew who was working on the film. She concluded saying that Dhaakad would be a would class spy thriller. Fans and followers took the comments section to express their excitement for the film.

For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata , his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy triller ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/zSA0wBSMck — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Hosts New Year Party In Mumbai, Shares Glimpses

Dhaakad cast includes Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Manoj Tiwari and the others along with Kangana playing the lead role. The makers of the film had released a teaser last year. In the teaser, Kangana was seen firing a machine gun. Dhaakad has been directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced under the banner of Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Hosts Brunch For 'Dhaakad' Team, Shares Video While Decorating House

About Tetsuo Nagata

Tetsuo Nagata is a Japanese cinematographer who is based in France. He was the Director of Photography for various films such as Narco, Paris, Je t'aime and La Vie En Rose. He is the acclaimed winner at the César Award for Best Cinematography for La Vie en Rose.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Ditches New Year Plans To Clean Wardrobe, Says 'enter 2021 Like A Queen'

More about Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is the recipient of several awards, including the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award. She took on a few modelling assignments before she began her career in acting. She made her feature film debut in the thriller Gangster in 2006. She received praise for her characters in movies such as Woh Lamhe, Fashion and more. She was seen in successful movies such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, Queen and more.

Later, she starred in the biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in which she portrayed the titular warrior. Other than Dhaakad, Kangana will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Aparajita Ayodhya, Imli, Tejas and also the Tamil movie Thalaivi that will be released in multiple languages.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai With Sister Rangoli

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.