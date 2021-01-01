Kangana Ranaut Hosts Brunch For 'Dhaakad' Team, Shares Video While Decorating House

Actress Kangana Ranaut who recently landed in Mumbai has been keeping herself busy with some household chores. The actress who spent her New Year’s Eve cleaning her wardrobe after a long time has planned something special for her upcoming film Dhaakad’s team while acknowledging their "tireless work" skills. The actress took to Twitter and shared a video where she can be seen decorating her house with the help.

Kangana Ranaut hosts brunch for Dhaakad team

In the video, clad in a white dress, the actress gave angelic vibes while decorating a board that read, “Welcome to 2021.”She captioned the video and wrote, “Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, the whole team is working tirelessly even through the holiday season. Feels so good to be back home P.S looking at you 2021 be good.” Earlier, on the last day of the year, the actress shared a picture from her house in Mumbai where she can be seen cleaning her wardrobe. In the picture, fans can catch a glimpse of several pairs of shoes while showing her dedication towards cleaning each one of them. Apart from the shoes, Kangana also showed the condition of her wardrobe where clothes can be seen bulging out. Going by the picture, it seems that the cleaning will take all of her time and her New Year celebrations would be spent all night fixing up her wardrobe. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Ever since I have come home, been only cleaning cleaning and cleaning. They say what you own, owns you as well, after incessant cleaning of days I feel like a slave of my own possessions. Hopefully, I will be done today and enter 2021 like a Queen.” (sic)

Meanwhile, the actor recently visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with her sister Rangoli Chandel. The actor was dressed in traditional attire as she visited the temple. In the pictures, shared by the actress, Kangana is seen with her sister Rangoli as they are surrounded by security guards. The actor opted for complete traditional attire. The actress had earlier took to her Twitter handle to share pictures of her prosthetics measurements being taken for her role in the next film Dhaakad. Kangana had announced last year that she will headline Dhaakad which is touted to be an action-packed thriller. Calling it India's 'first-ever woman-led spy action thriller', Kangana thanked her team for the opportunity. She also revealed that the filming will begin in January.

