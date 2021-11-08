'Dhamaka’: Kartik Aaryan Shares Intense BTS Clip From Sets Of Netflix Film; Watch

Kartik Aaryan is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his action-thriller Dhamaka, and his latest Instagram post is a testament to it. Sharing an intense scene from the film while comparing the 'behind the scenes' version with the 'on camera' version, Katrik mentioned that his character is committed to speaking the truth. Taken in a single shot, the clip shows Aaryan's horror as a wooden frame crashes in front of him.

He is further escorted to the live anchoring podium and handed a script as he addresses the audience in the midst of the mayhem. "I am Arjun Pathak from Bharosa 24/7. I will speak the truth but nothing else", he says in Hindi when a clapboard concludes the scene. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aaryan shares intense BTS clip from 'Dhamaka'

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor uploaded the minute-long clip, wherein he can be seen as the news anchor Arjun Pathak. For the caption, he wrote, "Jo bhi kahunga sach kahunga.” The clip comes as a part of the 'mood promo' released during the recently held fan event by Netflix. Take a look

Kartik Aaryan plays an ambitious news anchor in 'Dhamaka'

The film charts the story of Arjun Pathak, whose life turns upside down after a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. He then tries to stop the series of fatal events, as chaos and terror ensue. Pathak takes on his professional responsibility while dealing with a personal crisis, his wife's life being in danger. The movie, which is based on the 2013 South Korean film The Terror Live, will witness an OTT release on November 19, via Netflix.

At the film's trailer launch, Kartik mentioned that it was one of the ‘most challenging’ roles he has taken on in his career. He credited Ram Madhvani for giving him a seamless experience throughout the shoot, noting that the former took his pressure down several notches.

Meanwhile, Kartik is also gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next directorial venture, Captain India.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KARTIK AARYAN)