Dhanush Finishes Fight Scene From 'Asuran' In Single Shot | Watch Video

The Tamil action flick starring Dhanush Asuran received high praise from fans. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film was based on Poomani’s novel, Vekkai. But the internet is currently buzzing with a video featuring Dhanush who seems to have pulled off the fight scene in Asuran in just a single shot.

Dhanush gets Asuran fight scene right in just a single shot

A recent video of Dhanush finishing off the fight scene in Asuran in just a single shot has been doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Dhanush’s character is seen fighting off a group of men. This scene then goes on to become the one where he flees the village with his loved ones.

Many fans of Dhanush have been lauding this video. The fans have been pouring in praise for the actor’s impeccable performance and style. They have been totally amazed by how Dhanush could pull off such a scene with so much ease.

Check out the video here:

Asuran also starred Malayalam actor Manju Warrier in a pivotal role. The movie was loosely based on the famous Kilvenmani massacre in 1968 where a group of Dalit village labourers were murdered. The film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Asuran showed various aspects of cast discrimination in a hard-hitting manner. The film also showed how Hindus have snatched the opportunities of the people from the lower sector. Asuran reportedly even crossed the ₹100 crore mark. It was recently announced that Asuran is all set to be remade in Telugu. The film is titled Narappa and will be directed by Sreekanth Addala.

