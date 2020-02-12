Manju Warrier To Star Alongside Rajinikanth? 'Asuran' Actor Reveals Truth

Actor Manju Warrier is currently on a roll with several consecutive hit films. Manju also recently made her Tamil debut in the film Asuran, where she starred alongside superstar Dhanush. The actor is now all set to star in Mohanlal's upcoming film, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, as well as in Mammootty highly awaited movie, The Priest. Manju Warrier has clearly amassed a large fan base over the last few years, and with her recent Tamil debut, many fans now want to see her alongside the Megastar, Rajinikanth. Recently, several rumours emerged that claimed that Manju Warrier would soon star alongside Rajinikanth in a future movie. Manju has finally opened up about these rumours and has revealed the truth.

Manju Warrier opens up about whether she is working with Rajinikanth or not

While there were several rumours that stated that Manju Warrier would be working with Rajinikanth in an upcoming film, no official announcement was ever made. In a recent interview with Radio Mango, Manju Warrier finally revealed the truth. She stated that she had also heard the news that she had been roped in to play a crucial role in a Rajinikanth movie. However, nobody had ever contacted her officially.

Manju Warrier added that for now, these rumours were completely fake news. She really did not know how these rumours popped up on the internet. She further stated that she did not know whether the makers of the film were seriously considering her for a role or not.

Manju Warrier was also awarded the Best Actress Award during the recent Vanitha Film Awards 2020. She even shared a picture of herself receiving the award on social media. Many fans praised her achievement and some even claimed that the next award she would bag would be the National Award.

