Dhanush Reveals What Dynamics He Shares With Asuran's Director Vetrimaaran

The Dhanush starrer Asuran recently completed a 100 days in theatres, making it one of the most successful Tamil films of the last year. The film was directed by Vetrimaaran and was an adaptation of the novel Vekkai. Taking about the film's massive success, actor Dhanush opened up about the relationship between him and Asuran's director Vetrimaaran and spoke about the challenges that he faced during the filming.

Dhanush on working with Asuran's director

Speaking with the media at the success meet of Asuran, Tamil star Dhanush spoke about his dynamic with the director Vetrimaaran. He said that Vetrimaaran and he usually discussed a lot and did not easily zero in on a script. However, it was different for Asuran.

The moment Dhanush heard about the character of Sivasamy, he pounced at the opportunity. He thanked Asuran's director for giving a free hand to execute his ideas and thoughts. Dhanush also stated that he faced new challenges every time he works with director Vetrimaaran. He added some praise for GV Prakash as well, saying that his background score was one of the reasons the film was as successful as it was right now.

Dhanush later revealed that he was in London during the release of the film and was worried about how the audience would react to it. He also thanked Mari Selvaraj, director of Pariyerum Perumal, for helping with the post-production of Asuran. He stated that it was not easy to find people like Mari Selvaraj, who came all the way from Chennai to London to help him on the dubbing. Dhanush revealed that Mari had nothing to do with Asuran. However, he showed a lot of love for the project. Because of him, Dhanush could get the Tirunelveli slang right and complete the dubbing in two nights.

Finally, Dhanush revealed that he did not credit the success of Asuran to a single individual. To him, it was a massive team effort that led to the movie's success. Furthermore, he also said that he and Vetrimaaran had known each other from the sets of Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam and had been like brothers ever since.

