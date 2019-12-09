Dharmendra Celebrates Birthday With His Grandchildren, See Pictures

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra celebrated his 84th birthday yesterday. The ace actor has two daughters- Esha and Ahana Deol with fellow veteran actor Hema Malini. Actor Esha Deol on Sunday took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the birthday celebration held for the actor. In the picture, Dharmendra can be seen cutting a cake with his sons-in-law and his grandkids. Check out the picture here.

In the picture shared by Esha, the father-daughter duo is seen holding hands with each other. In another picture, the Bollywood megastar is seen cutting a birthday cake and is surrounded by his son-in-laws Vaibhav Vohra and Bharat Takhtani, as well as his grandchildren Radhya, Miraya and Darien. Esha also shared a picture from the celebration on her Instagram story. Check out the pictures shared by the star.

Esha Deol also shared a throwback picture of the actor before sharing the pictures from the celebration. Fans and celebrities wished Dharmendra on his birthday. Actors Sanjay Kapoor and Celina Jaitley aslo commented on the post and wished Dharmendra on his special day. Check out the post here.

Ahana Deol also posted a post on her Instagram account on the occasion of his birthday. In the post, she wrote, "I have learned a lot from you. Courage, patience, forgiveness and a lot more but most importantly I've learned how to love. And you do that best without a lesson or advice. It’s just natural. You are all heart and I love you so deeply. Happy birthday my sweet papa. Wish you nothing but the best." [sic]

Esha Deol is married to businessman Bharat Takhtani and shares two daughters with him. Her elder daughter Radhya and younger one named Miraya were also present at the party. Ahana Deol is married to Vaibhav Vohra and has a son named Darien with him.

