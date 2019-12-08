Here's How Sunny Deol Wished Dad Dharmendra On His 84th Birthday

As Bollywood icon Dharmendra turned 84-years-old on Sunday, he received good wishes and love from his friends, fans and family members. But one wish that stood out of them all was his eldest son Sunny Deol's wish. The Bollywood actor and BJP MP took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of him and Dharmendra, which set some major father-son goals for others to follow. Taking to Instagram the Pathankot MP wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa"

Another adorable birthday post for Dharmendra came in the form of Bobby Deol's Instagram post, in which he wished his father on his birthday. Deol Jr. posted a cute childhood picture of him sitting along with his father Dharmendra. In his birthday post dedicated to his father, he called Dharmendra a man with a 'golden heart.'

Esha and Ahana Deol's heartfelt Birthday post for their father

Dharmendra's daughters Esha and Ahana Deol also took to their official Instagram handles and wrote a heartfelt birthday post for their father. Youngest Daughter Ahana Deol Vohra posted a series of family photos and also shared a cute childhood picture of elder sister Esha, Dharmendra and her. Taking to Instagram she wrote, " I have learned a lot from you. Courage, patience, forgiveness and a lot more but most importantly I’ve learned how to love. And you do that best without a lesson or advice. It’s just natural. You are all heart and I love you so deeply. Happy birthday my sweet papa. Wish you nothing but the best. Always."

Esha Deol also took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures along with her father. The series of posts also included a picture of Dharmendra cutting his birthday cake with his two sons-in-law and two grandkids by his side.

