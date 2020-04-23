When Amjad Khan Apologised To Dharmendra Because Of Scene A With Hema Malini In 'Sholay'

The 1975 blockbuster film Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Amjad Khan in lead roles is one of the most iconic movies in the Hindi cinema fraternity. One of the greatest films remains truly fresh in the hearts of the audience even today. The characters- Gabbar Singh played by actor Amjad Khan, Veeru essayed by Dharmendra, Jai played by Big B and Basanti by Hema Malini received praises from all moviegoers. Like we know Amjad Khan's character is outrageous in the movie, one such scene in the movie when he behaves totally obnoxious with Basanti and asks her to dance in front of his clad to save her love interest Veeru, has come back to light with an interesting trivia.

When Amjad Khan apologised to Dharmendra

Amjad Khan had to shoot a scene wherein he had to hold Hema Malini's hand and force her to dance in front of everyone, to save Veeru from Gabbar's dreadful clutch. As per reports, Sholay's Amjad Khan was so mesmeric about the character that he unintentionally held Hema Malini's hand roughly, which left her in pain for several days. And when Dharmendra, who was reportedly in love with Hema Malini, got to know about the incident, he was exasperated with Amjad Khan's behaviour.

As soon as Sholay's Amjad Khan was informed about Dharmendra's reaction, the former apologised to the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor about the same. But Dharmednta continued to have that grudge for the rest of the shoot days. However, by the end of the film's production, the actors eventually dissolved their feuds and became friends again.

As per reports, Sholay's director Ramesh Sippy in an old interview revealed that he wanted to cast Amjad Khan for the movie right after their first meeting itself because the moment he entered the room, he knew they had their man. However, Amjad Khan’s voice was not approved by all and they asked the team to reconsider someone else for the role. Amjad Khan, on the other hand, prepared for the role of Gabbar Singh in Sholay and proved his charisma, to be roped in again.

