Rishi Kapoor's Death Leaves Veteran Actor Dharmendra 'extremely Sad And Shattered'

Yesteryear actor Dharmendra is shattered at the news of the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor who succumbed to leukaemia earlier on Thursday morning. The 84-year-old 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' actor took to his Twitter account and expressed the 'sadma'(shock) that he had received on hearing the news. He mourned the death of the 67-year-old actor and said 'he was like son to me'.

सदमे के बाद सदमा, रिशी भी चला गया ..He fought a brave battle against cancer.

He was like son to me.I am extremely sad and shattered.Pray for his family 🙏🏻#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/jKCD8sYioC — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 30, 2020

Many Bollywood veterans like Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher and others have expressed their grief through their respective social media accounts. Rishi Kapoor was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium at Marine Drive in Mumbai after losing the battle to leukemia at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. His near and dear ones, including wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir, and stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan were present during the rituals.

The family had released a statement on Rishi Kapoor's demise earlier in the day

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

