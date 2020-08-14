Dharmendra Shares A 'proud And Loving Moment' When Bobby Got Emotional | Watch

The veteran actor, Dharmendra recently remembered a very proud and loving moment of an award show with his sons. While taking a trip down the memory lane, he revisited a sweet moment of his life and reminisced it very happily. Dharmendra also shared the picture with his sons which made him emotional. He was remembering that moment with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol from an award show in 2007, when both the sons accompanied him.

At one function, Bob became emotional “ Mere papa jaisa koi nehin “ ....lucky to have so loving 🥰 children 🙏

When Bobby Deol got emotional while speaking about his father-

The photo posted by Dharmendra on his social media page showed both his sons on the stage with him. Three of them were on the stage together at the IIFA Awards in Sheffield, England. It was that moment when the veteran actor was holding on to his lifetime achievement award. This moment took his son, Bobby Deol in an emotional zone and he was seen with tears in his eyes. It was an emotional moment for the Deol brothers and Bobby got emotional after speaking about his father to the audience. Below given is the tweeted message and picture by Dharmendra of himself with his sons.

Apne to Apne hote hain .... Bob at a function, became emotional “ Mere papa jaisa koi nehin” ....l am really blessed 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6jwnnSNMin — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 13, 2020

Some comments by the audience that loved this moment-

Dharm Bhaji ...aapki aankhein aur mann toh kabhi yeh manzar bhool hi nahi sakta ....aapke chahne walon ki nazar ..inh khushnuma palon ki ....zinda tasveer pic.twitter.com/ijDRJMjhzS — Rahi RK (@votersmanifesto) August 14, 2020

I can feel this moment 🙇‍♂️ papa jaisa koi nahi 💖❤

True said...bobby Veera ..aap sa koi nahi 🙏🙏 love you deolz .... @aapkadharam god bless you 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wcJXTzfAqU — Jelly_Singh 🦸‍♂️ (@AapkaJellySingh) August 13, 2020

Jeete raho Jelly 👋 I want to see you happy healthy and strong.... take care. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 13, 2020

“Apne to Apne hote hain .... Bob at a function, became emotional ‘Mere papa jaisa koi nehin (There’s no one like my father)’ ....l am really blessed,” Dharmendra wrote in his tweet.

Watch the full video here:

All three, Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny have featured in three films together till now. The film was, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ and its sequel and one was a family drama ‘Apne’. In the comments section of Dharmendra’s twitter, a fan asked him to make a sequel to Apne film. And he replied that it’s already in the scripting stage. “Maninder, Jeete raho. We are working on a script .... Apne 2.... need good wishes from you all,” Dharmendra wrote.

Apne was a very touching film Dharamji, with great family values and it also sends out s message of never giving up, One needs to stand up.. each time when you fall.. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕻𝖗𝖔𝖉𝖎𝖌𝖆𝖑 𝕾𝖔𝖓 (@AnthonyGoveas) August 13, 2020

Many fans showered their love and respect towards Dharmendra being a great father. Fans also appreciated Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol for being such great sons of this amazing person, along with greeting the whole Deol family. Some of the comments are given below that showcase fans' love towards the Deols.

Sir it's our honour to have a actor & human being like you. You are pride of our country. Sir aap ek Kohinoor ki Tarah ho. I truly admire you & love you the most. I also want to be like you saaf Dil Ka. Sir tusi great ho & you are the best ♥️♥️♥️🙂🙏😊🙏🙏🙏 Jai hind .. — sahil gogia (@lovegogia89) August 13, 2020

Paaji, aap teeno ka photo shayad IIFA 2007 ka hai..Jisme aap sab film Apne ko promote kar rahe thay. I feel lucky to witness that moment. Woh dil se nikli huei aawaj..bahut sachchei hoti hai..Uss din Bobby bhaii ki aawaj dil se thee. Love you paaji.🙂🙏 pic.twitter.com/JPMzztKpsS — Dr DEEPAK MEHTA (@dr_deepakmehta5) August 13, 2020

One of the fan wrote, “I can feel this moment. Man bowing deeply. papa jaisa koi nahi. Sparkling heart. True said...bobby Veera ..aap sa koi nahi. Folded hands. Folded hands. love you deolz ..@aapkadharam god bless you ,” wrote a fan. Dharmendra thanked everyone with ‘jeete raho (live long)’ blessings.

Dharmendra, the popular actor regularly shares a lot of pictures on his social media page and keep on updating his fans. Recently, the actor posted many pictures of himself while he was enjoying the breath-taking view of his farmhouse. Dharmendra is exactly living his dream amid the lockdown. The actor is joyfully growing fruits and vegetables at his Lonavala farmhouse and is also looking after his cattle, as his social media posts give a glimpse of the farm life. Looking at his videos and pictures on Instagram, the happiness on his face after checking his farm produce is the best thing to observe.

