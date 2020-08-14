Last Updated:

Dharmendra Shares A 'proud And Loving Moment' When Bobby Got Emotional | Watch

Dharmendra shares a proud and loving moment when Bobby got emotional at a function while speaking a few words for his father and saying, lucky to have him-

Chitra Jain
Dharmendra

The veteran actor, Dharmendra recently remembered a very proud and loving moment of an award show with his sons. While taking a trip down the memory lane, he revisited a sweet moment of his life and reminisced it very happily. Dharmendra also shared the picture with his sons which made him emotional. He was remembering that moment with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol from an award show in 2007, when both the sons accompanied him.

At one function, Bob became emotional “ Mere papa jaisa koi nehin “ ....lucky to have so loving 🥰 children 🙏

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on

When Bobby Deol got emotional while speaking about his father-

The photo posted by Dharmendra on his social media page showed both his sons on the stage with him. Three of them were on the stage together at the IIFA Awards in Sheffield, England. It was that moment when the veteran actor was holding on to his lifetime achievement award. This moment took his son, Bobby Deol in an emotional zone and he was seen with tears in his eyes. It was an emotional moment for the Deol brothers and Bobby got emotional after speaking about his father to the audience. Below given is the tweeted message and picture by Dharmendra of himself with his sons.

Some comments by the audience that loved this moment-

“Apne to Apne hote hain .... Bob at a function, became emotional ‘Mere papa jaisa koi nehin (There’s no one like my father)’ ....l am really blessed,” Dharmendra wrote in his tweet.

Watch the full video here:

All three, Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny have featured in three films together till now. The film was, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ and its sequel and one was a family drama ‘Apne’. In the comments section of Dharmendra’s twitter, a fan asked him to make a sequel to Apne film. And he replied that it’s already in the scripting stage. “Maninder, Jeete raho. We are working on a script .... Apne 2.... need good wishes from you all,” Dharmendra wrote.

Many fans showered their love and respect towards Dharmendra being a great father. Fans also appreciated Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol for being such great sons of this amazing person, along with greeting the whole Deol family. Some of the comments are given below that showcase fans' love towards the Deols.

One of the fan wrote, “I can feel this moment. Man bowing deeply. papa jaisa koi nahi. Sparkling heart. True said...bobby Veera ..aap sa koi nahi. Folded hands. Folded hands. love you deolz ..@aapkadharam god bless you ,” wrote a fan. Dharmendra thanked everyone with ‘jeete raho (live long)’ blessings.

Dharmendra, the popular actor regularly shares a lot of pictures on his social media page and keep on updating his fans. Recently, the actor posted many pictures of himself while he was enjoying the breath-taking view of his farmhouse. Dharmendra is exactly living his dream amid the lockdown. The actor is joyfully growing fruits and vegetables at his Lonavala farmhouse and is also looking after his cattle, as his social media posts give a glimpse of the farm life. Looking at his videos and pictures on Instagram, the happiness on his face after checking his farm produce is the best thing to observe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on

