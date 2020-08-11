Dharmendra Shares An Unseen Video From His 1965 Film 'Purnima' On Occasion Of Janmashtami

Sholay actor Dharmendra Deol took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, to wish his fans and netizens on the occasion of Janmashtami. The actor shared a major throwback video from one of his films and also penned a sweet wish for his fans. Seeing this video, fans are sure going to go all gaga over it.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dharmendra shared a short music video from his 1965 film Purnima. The song is titled as Radha Tore Kanha Ne Murali Bajai and stars Meena Kumari and Dharmendra in lead roles. The song can be heard in the background and Dharmendra and Meena can be seen performing an act on the stage while the audience can be seen cheering them. Along with the video, Dharmendra also wrote “Dear friends, HAPPY JANMASHTAMI to you all 🙏” Take a look at the post below.

pic.twitter.com/acHd8mx0Ta. Dear friends, HAPPY JANAM ASHTAMI to you all 🙏 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 11, 2020

Seeing this video, fans went all out to comment all things nice on the tweet. Netizens also went on to wish him with sweet messages and notes on the occasion of Janmashtami. One of the users wrote, “Aap ko bohat bohat janam ashtami Mubarak ho dharam ji. You are a person who thinks for everyone without caste creed and your family colour”. While the other one wrote, “same to you, sir”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Paaji , your are awesome — Vinayak Chouhan (@VinayakChouha16) August 11, 2020

same to u sir — yogi kumar (@PARVEENBHIWANI) August 11, 2020

Also read | Dharmendra Celebrates 30 Years Of Sunny Deol's 'Ghayal'; Takes Stroll Down Memory Lane

Aap ko bohat bohat janam ashtami Mubarak ho dharam ji. You are a person who thinks for every one with out caste creed and your family color.

Love ❤️and regards

Munna bhai & john Kapra — feeling's @heart (@chatontweeter) August 11, 2020

About the film

The film Purnima was helmed by Narendra Suri and written by S.M. Abbas. The film starred Dharmendra, Meena Kumari, Mehmood and Anita Guha in lead roles. The plot revolved around Purnima and Prakash, while being in love with one another, end up marrying Vasant and Vandana, respectively. Things take an unexpected turn when Vasant and Vandana died in a car crash. The film was lauded by fans and movie buffs for its storyline and acting skills.

Also read | Dharmendra's Videos From His Farmhouse Will Get You Close To Nature; Watch

On the work front

The actor was last in Amardeep Singh Gill’s Jora: The Second Chapter. The film also stars Japji Khaira, Guggu Gill, Mahie Gill and Deep Sidhu in pivotal roles. The film is about the dynamic network that links the local gangsters, policemen and political leaders of Punjab. Jora is taking his story further than ever before as he embarks on the journey to becoming a leader. The actor has, however, not signed his upcoming film.

Also read | Dharmendra Shares Still From 'Betaab' Marking 37 Years Of Sunny Deol In Cinema

Also read | This Day That Year: Dharmendra Elated With Bobby Deol's Bollywood Comeback

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.