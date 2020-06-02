Dharmendra Strikes An Intense Pose While Thinking That 'he Is Becoming Boring'; See Pic

Recently, Bollywood actor Dharmendra shared a throwback picture on his social media wall. The veteran is seen striking an intense pose while thinking about something. In the caption of the throwback post, Dharmendra said that he is sensitive and shared a thought he often thinks about.

Interestingly, on Monday, that is June 1, Dharmendra shared an old photo featuring him. In the photo, he is seen resting his head on his hand while striking a serious pose.

Instagramming the photo, the veteran actor wrote a caption in Hindi which read, 'Sensitive hoon ....kabhi kabhi sochta hoon .... main booring ho chala hoon....,..(I am sensitive... I often think that I am turning into a boring man).'

As soon as he shared the photo, many of his fans went gaga over his young look as the photo managed to garner more than 40k likes within a few hours and still counting. A few of his fans disagreed with his claim and started praising him for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

Have a look at Dharmendra's picture:

Dharmendra's quarantine at the farmhouse

Well, amid the lockdown, Dharmendra is seemingly enjoying the farm life. Dharmendra is currently in self-quarantine at his farmhouse near Lonavala. During his stay at the farmhouse, Dharmendra is growing organic vegetables on his farm. The Sholay actor often shared many pictures to give a sneak peek to his fans and followers. Right from growing fruits and vegetables, gardening, riding a tractor and enjoying the chirping of the birds, Dharmendra's posts managed to grab the attention of his fans.

A few days back, Dharmendra shared two short videos on his social media handle. The video that featured him, showed how the cow at his farm had given birth to a healthy calf. He quipped how the mother was not allowing him to come close to the newborn.

In another video, Dharmendra shared the story of a tree at his farm. In a video, he is heard saying that the bamboo tree was extremely tall. However, it had fallen down recently and he provided it with a new spot. In the comments section, his daughter-actor Esha Deol left an adorable comment as her message read, 'Love the dungarees look'.

On the professional front, Dharmendra was last seen in Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirch earlier this year. He was seen in a cameo in the movie which also featured his wife Hema Malini. The star cast of the rom-com also featured Rajkummar Rao along with Rakul Preet Singh.

