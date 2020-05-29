'Baarish 2' Review For 8 New Episodes: Happy Ending Comes With Predictable Twists

The Zee5 Premium and Alt Balaji's original series, Baarish 2, hit the OTT platform on May 6 with 11 episodes. Recently on May 26, the makers dropped the fresh 8 episodes along with the season finale. For the unversed, the show features Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in the lead roles and Manit Joura, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Priya Banerjee are seen playing significant characters.

The show has been directed by Nandita Mehra and developed by Ekta Kapoor. After reviewing the first 11 episodes, here is our review for the new eight episodes.

Baarish 2: Plot continues in new episodes

If you have watched the previous episode, you know that the makers tried to leave a room for the upcoming episodes. In the 11th episode, it was shown that Anuj and Gauravi, played by Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi, parted their ways and started leaving separate. The series continues from the point it left and narrates how Anuj's well-thought-out-plan helps to catch Rakesh red-handed and in the end, he reunites with Gauravi. In the end, the duo decides to give a second chance to their relationship.

Baarish 2: New episodes review

As the series is bankrolled by producer Ekta Kapoor, the viewers will not find it difficult to predict what is going to happen next. In an attempt to keep the audience hooked to the screen, the makers filled the plot with some unnecessary subplots. Many elements are quite similar to the TV format as a woman protagonist takes the blame to save her family, the lead actor turns out to be a saviour in the last. But if the targeted audience of the makers is the same who likes to watch daily soaps, the final episode of the season might bring delight to them.

Talking about the background score and music, the old songs played in Baarish 2 can soothe the mood, whereas, the background scores are unbearable at some points. Priya Banerjee could have done a better job as rather than adding masala she ended up giving some flat scenes. One thing that the viewers might like about it is that one can binge-watch the series comfortably along with family, except for a few scenes that the TV audience might find odd.

