John Cusack Posts A Video From A George Floyd Protest; Says, 'They Came At Me With Batons'

Recently, American actor John Cusack claimed that officers of the Chicago Police charged at him with batons as he was recording a video of a burning car amid the protests and riots in the city in the wake of George Floyd's death. On Saturday, that is May 31, John Cusack shared a video of the alleged incident. Later, John Cusack clarified to one of his followers that the Chicago authorities did not assault him.

READ | George Floyd Death: Police Officers Join Protests As Agitation In US Enters 5th Day

In the video, a person, likely to be a police officer, can be heard angrily yelling at John Cusack to move along, followed by the sound of metal being slammed. Though the video is hazy and does not clearly show the action, Cusack alleged that the police can be heard striking his bicycle with batons. As the video progressed the actor is heard saying, "Alright, alright,". Adding a caption to the video, he wrote, "Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike. Ahhm here’s the audio". The video has been watched for more than 3M times on Twitter. Meanwhile, 10k Twitter users have shared it.

Scroll down to watch the video:

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

READ | Adidas Shares Nike's 'Don't Do It' Video Backing George Floyd Protests; Gets Lovely Reply

As soon as the video of John Cusack went online fans and followers started assuming that the Chocago Police assaulted him. Clarifying the confusion, he replied to one of his followers. In his reply, John Cusack wrote, "They didn’t assault me- keep it in perspective and I should not be the headline or the story important thing is the anger & pain out there& how hair trigger it feels". He further added, "I’m of no importance / I was just a witness to what was happening in Chicsgo - didn’t see the press out at all".

They didn’t assault me- keep it in perspective and I should not be the headline or the story important thing is the anger & pain out there& how hair trigger it feels/

I’m of no importance

I was just a witness to what was happening in Chicsgo - didn’t see the press out at all — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

READ | Michelle Obama Opens Up On George Floyd's Death, Says 'heartbreak Never Seems To Stop'

George Floyd's death

It is reported that George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on Monday while he was being restrained by the police. Video footage of the incident that went viral on social media platforms, showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he gasped for breath. Reportedly, the death triggered protests in various parts of the US, including in California, New York, Ohio and Colorado.

READ | George Floyd's Death: Iranian Foreign Minister Slams US, Calls For War Against Racism

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.