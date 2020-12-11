Dharmendra Shares A Throwback Picture On His 'brother' Dilip Kumar's 98th Birthday

On December 11, 2020, Dharmendra took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture with his Anokha Milan co-actor Dilip Kumar wishing him Happy Birthday. Today, Dilip Kumar turned 98 years. In an old picture, Dharmendra can be seen helping Dilip Kumar end his Roza fast during Ramzan. The actor shared the same picture on June 5, 2018, and he informed his fans that the picture was captured during Ramzan. Many of their fans dropped red hearts and lovely comments on the posts.

Dharmendra wishes his brother Dilip Kumar on his 98th Birthday

In the caption, Dharmendra wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dalip sahab. Love you, my darling brother”. A fan commented, “What a great pic and great people” with OK gesture emoticon, while another one wrote, “Wish You A Very Happy Birthday Sir Love You” with a red heart. A user commented, “Legend Dilip Sahab” with a cake emoticon and a red heart. Another user commented, “Aap sabhi aise hi khil khila ke muskuraate rahe (May you keep smiling always)” with several red hearts.

Dharmendra shares a special bond with his co-actor Dilip Kumar. He considers him as a brother and has often recalled his special moments with him on his social media handles. On August 4, 2020, Dharmendra shared a video clip from an award ceremony of Filmfare.

In the video, he expressed his love and respect for him while receiving an award from Dilip Kumar. He said, “I love my brother a lot. At times, I wonder why we were not born of the same mother”. In the caption, he wrote, “My love and respect to Dilip Sahab”.

On June 19, Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a 22-year-old clip of Dilip Kumar on his Twitter handle. In the hilarious clip, Dilip can be seen giving a speech in Punjabi in front of a large crowd. The video is from the year 1998 when Dilip Kumar was 75 years old. In the clip, the legendary actor talks about the secret behind his good health at 75. He further went on to speak about the similarities in their languages and lifestyles.

Ye ...pyaare bhai mere ...Urdu bolen English bolen ....Hindi punjabi bole....rooh mein uttar jaare hain....jazbaat bhare bol inke ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ pic.twitter.com/1KYf5PUx39 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 19, 2020

Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar worked together in the movie Anokha Milan in the year 1972. Dharmendra once expressed his regrets for not getting more opportunities to work with Dilip Kumar. On Dilip Kumar’s 98th Birthday, other actors such as Urmila Matondkar and Ali Fazal too penned heartfelt notes for the legendary actor.

Image Source: Dharmendra Instagram

