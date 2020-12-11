Dilip Kumar Asks Fans Which Of His Movies Have They Watched In 2020; Twitterati Obliges

On Dilip Kumar's birthday, the veteran actor took to Twitter to test the loyalty of his fans. He tweeted asking his fans which of his movies have they watched in 2020. The tweet also had a collage embedded in it with stills of the actor from different movies. Netizens couldn't hold back their excitement and were quick to comment. Take a look at Dilip Kumar's tweet below.

Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle is managed by Faizal Farooqi who signed the tweet with his initials. The tweet read, "Which #DilipKumar movies have you watched in 2020. Reply below. -FF" The tweet also had a collage embedded in it with stills from Dilip Kumar's movies. It ranged from Madhumati, Ram Aur Shyam, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Gopi, Ganga Jamuna, Aadmi. It also stills from Andaz, Shakti, Saudagar, Aan, Kohinoor, Leader, Karma, Kranti, Sunghursh. Take a look at the tweet below.

Dilip Kumar's birthday tweet

Which #DilipKumar movies have you watched in 2020.

Reply below. -FF pic.twitter.com/AUUEl2ITUV — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2020

As soon as the tweet was released it created a stir of excitement among his fans. They were quick to comment about which Dilip Kumar's movies they watched or loved. His ardent fans bombarded the tweet with comments. Some of the fans even wished the actor on the occasion of his birthday.

One of the fans penned, "Happy birthday to the greatest legend of Indian cinema. I hope your birthday is as much fun as you are, but that sets a very high standard. You are a true inspiration for your fans. May your year filled with loads of fun, & beautiful memories. Sir, it's my dream to meet you once" while another wrote, "Happy Birthday To You Dilip Saheb... Wishing you The best of Health & Happiness On Your Birthday...Love you very very much. You are The Great Institution & Inspiration for Actors Of Bollywood Industry".

Meanwhile, the other fans obliged to his tweet and wrote about which movie of the actor they watched this year. They commented, "Devdas, Sagina, Ram Aur Shyam, Gopi, Madhumati, Sangharsh, Aadmi and many more during the lockdown", "Devdas. Naya Daur Kranti Shakti I have seen almost all your films. Happy birthday, Sir! Stay healthy." Take a look at some of the tweets below.

