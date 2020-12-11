Dharmendra Tweets About Farmers' Protest, Says He Is 'extremely In Pain'

Dharmendra Deol took to his Twitter handle and expressed his feelings about the farmer’s protest. The actor wrote in the post that he is “extremely in pain” and posted a picture of himself in the post about farmers protest. He expressed that he is with the farmers and expressed that he felt for the farmers who are protesting the farm laws that the government passed earlier.

His tweet about the farmer's protest went viral on social media as soon as it was posted on Twitter. The actor had revealed that it pains him to “see the suffering of my farmer brothers”. He further urged the government to “do something fast”. Check out the tweet below.

Dharmendra's Twitter post

I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast . pic.twitter.com/WtaxdTZRg7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2020

Netizens react to Dharmendra's post

The tweet by the Sholay actor has been tweeted over 1 thousand times within an hour and received over 550 comments while it was hearted by over 6 thousand netizens. Numerous netizens flocked to the post and expressed their opinion on the same. A number of netizens agreed with the actor’s comment and stated that the problems of the farmers must be resolved soon.

Several other fans wished for the good health of the farmers. A number of other people hoped that everyone comes out happy from the protest. Many other netizens supported Dharmendra and appreciated that he spoke publically for the farmers. Read some of the tweets by the netizens on Dharmendra’s post below.

❤❤❤🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😍😍😍😍

Aap kaise Hain DHARAM SIR??

We are feel bad For Farmers too because they are Our food soldiers..There Demands Needed to be met🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kakoli Roy (@KakoliAdherent) December 11, 2020

#DharamPapaji hm log bhi bahut dukhi hain...itni thank mai hamare kisan bhai sadko par hain...sarkar se prathna hai...jald se jald hamare kisan bhaiyo k liye sahi faisla lein...aur kisan bhaiyo ko santusti dein...dhanywaad — ANJUL SIROHI DEOLS (@AnjulSirohi37) December 11, 2020

आपके अन्दर से किसानी कभी गई नहीं.....आप हमेशा किसानों के साथ रहे हैं और अभी तो आप पूरी तरह से किसानों का जीवन जी रहे हैं.....आप जैसा कोई नहीं.......................love you Sir........ pic.twitter.com/98JTlhVQcb — Upadhyay P.K. (@Pramodkupadhay) December 11, 2020

Namaste respected dharmendra sir and respected Monty uncle

Sb thik ho jae ga ap Dukhi mt ho sir vrna ap bimar ho jao ge — Harish (@Harish18677912) December 11, 2020

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

