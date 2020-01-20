'Street Dancer 3D' Director Remo D'Souza Speaks About Box Office Clash With Kangana Ranaut

The clash between Chhapaak and Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior was one of the most epic box office battles fans witnessed just at the start of the New Year. It has not been long enough and Bollywood is all set to see yet another clash at the box office. This Republic Day, Street Dancer 3D and Panga are all set to clash with each other.

Street Dancer 3D's Remo D'Souza on clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer

Director of the Street Dancer 3D Remo D’Souza, however, claims that he doesn’t look at it as anything negative. Prior to an interview with a news portal, Remo met with Kangana on the sets of a dance reality show. The two seemed enthusiastic and for their film releases. According to a news portal, Remo mentioned that he really likes Kangana as an artist and appreciates her fearless mind-set. He also praised the Queen actor for her talent and expressed that he would like to work with her someday.

Remo later when asked about the potential clash added that he doesn’t see it as clash. According to director Remo, the two films are extremely diverse and have very different worlds. This is the reason he does not see the films clashing in any manner. He later told the portal, that he is, in fact, quite excited to watch Panga and according to him, it will no doubt be a good film.

Source: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

The Republic Day clash has seen several movies do well despite being different in nature. In 2017 the biggest clash on Republic Day came in the form of two films. Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. Both the film went on to get immense praise and were declared box office hits.

Source: Remo D'Souza Instagram

