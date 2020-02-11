Dia Mirza On Her Separation: If I Can Deal With My Parents' Divorce, This Too Shall Pass

Dia Mirza, who announced her separation with her husband Sahil Sangha in December last year, has claimed that she is strong enough to deal with it just as she had made peace with her parents' separation years ago.

Dia Mirza: If I can handle it at 4, why not at 37?

Emphasizing the fact that this too shall pass, the actor informed that if she could deal with the ordeal at four-and-a-half, there is no reason why at 37 she would not be able to do that same. Asserting on the fact that she does not believe in 'holding grudges', Dia informed that she has started meditating as well as spending her mornings in the building garden and would like to request the media to stop covering her divorce.

After 11 years of marriage, Dia Mirza announced her separation in December last year. Sharing a social media post, she informed that it was a mutual decision and regardless of it, they will continue to remain friends and be there for each other.

As per an entertainment portal, Sahil and Dia first met when the former visited her with a film script. It is common knowledge that Vikram Phadnis had set up Sahil’s meeting with Dia Mirza. During an interview Sangha had said, “What I love the most about her is that in one word, she is pure. She is very giving and all heart, which is also a problem as then you need to take care of your heart. She lights up a room as soon as she walks in.”

The two reportedly knew each other from 2009 but Sahil proposed only in 2014 when they went to New York City to attend an award function. Reportedly, he went down on his knees and presented the ring to her on the Brooklyn Bridge.

