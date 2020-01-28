Dia Mirza Refuses Tissue After Breaking Down At Jaipur Lit Fest; Act Triggers Debate

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza broke down during a panel discussion regarding climate change at the Jaipur Literature Festival. On being asked who made her emotional, the actress stated that it was due to the 'climate emergency' in the country. However, she went on to add that an NBA player's death had also made her quite upset.

Referring to Kobe Byrant who passed away in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others, she said, “His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low.”

Dia Mirza breaks down

#WATCH Actor Dia Mirza breaks down while speaking at the 'climate emergency' session during Jaipur Literature Festival; she says, "Don't hold back from being an empath". (27.1.20) pic.twitter.com/fyAgH3giL9 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Minutes after Mirza broke down, she asserted that one should not hold back from being an empath and never be afraid of shedding of tears. "Feel it, feel the full extent of everything. It's good. It gives us strength. It does. And this is not a performance," she said, refusing to take a paper napkin when offered. However, her act of refusal has triggered a massive debate on social media. While many have come out in support the actress, there were others who slammed her for speaking on 'climate emergency', while 'traveling in a luxury car' and 'wearing leather jackets'

Dia Mirza breaks down while speaking at 'climate emergency' session during Jaipur Lit Fest!



Before calling her India's Greta Thunberg, know that:



* She travels in luxury car



* Wears leather jacket



* Doesn't pay water bills



And now lectures us on climate change



HOW DARE YOU? pic.twitter.com/Huy0i2x7Nf — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) January 28, 2020

People making fun of Dia Mirza coz she cried at JLF, come on! Have you never felt enough for a social cause, a social problem, that it made you cry? It's a very human reaction. I cry all the time. And there is not pretence in that. And also, why chastise her for owning an SUV ++ — Rachna S. (@RS_dilli) January 28, 2020

Has Dia Mirza stopped used Luxury Cars.?

NO



Is She living without AC's and Refrigerator.?

NO



Is she travels in Public Transport.?

NO



Then why this Overacting in the name of Environment?



Best Axtor in a Overacting Role Female goes to... #DiaMirza 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ka0Mngg22T — Nisha Tweets (@IndiaNisha18) January 28, 2020

The actor who joined the panel to take part in a discussion about climate change is known to be very vocal about her stand on climate change. She had earlier called for the need to mend our ways in order to help the environment. Recently she also took part in a cleanliness drive at a beach in Mahim, Mumbai. She is often seen taking part in initiatives to keep our water bodies clean.

