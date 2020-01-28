The Debate
Dia Mirza Refuses Tissue After Breaking Down At Jaipur Lit Fest; Act Triggers Debate

Dia Mirza broke down at the Jaipur Lit Fest while speaking about climate change &NBA legend Kobe Byrant's death. However, the act has triggered a debate.

Dia Mirza

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza broke down during a panel discussion regarding climate change at the Jaipur Literature Festival. On being asked who made her emotional, the actress stated that it was due to the 'climate emergency' in the country. However, she went on to add that an NBA player's death had also made her quite upset. 

READ: Dia Mirza Recalls Being Stalked In Hyderabad, Narrates How She Dealt With It

Referring to Kobe Byrant who passed away in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others, she said, “His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low.” 

Dia Mirza breaks down 

READ: Dia Mirza Makes An Important Observation In Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' Trailer

Minutes after Mirza broke down, she asserted that one should not hold back from being an empath and never be afraid of shedding of tears. "Feel it, feel the full extent of everything. It's good. It gives us strength. It does. And this is not a performance," she said, refusing to take a paper napkin when offered. However, her act of refusal has triggered a massive debate on social media. While many have come out in support the actress, there were others who slammed her for speaking on 'climate emergency', while 'traveling in a luxury car' and 'wearing leather jackets'

 READ: Dia Mirza Now Points Out Mumbai Pollution With AQI, Says 'can't Even See The Skyline'

READ: Dia Mirza Announces New Production House On Birthday

The actor who joined the panel to take part in a discussion about climate change is known to be very vocal about her stand on climate change. She had earlier called for the need to mend our ways in order to help the environment. Recently she also took part in a cleanliness drive at a beach in Mahim, Mumbai. She is often seen taking part in initiatives to keep our water bodies clean.

 

 

