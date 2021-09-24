Dia Mirza Says 'it Was Tough' After She Steps Out To Work Leaving Newborn Son, Pens Note

Actor Dia Mirza, who recently welcomed baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi home, after he was in the NICU for four months, stepped out for work for the very first time leaving her son behind. The actor who was out merely for four hours took to Instagram and explained how it was a ‘tough task’. In a special note addressed partially to her son, Dia thanked her team for managing things well.

Dia in the note told her son that she will work because she wants ‘to make the world a better place for you to grow up.’ “Finally stepped out last evening to be a part of a very special event. More on that soon! For now, just wanted to thank this amazing team for making me feel super even though it was so so so tough going away from Avyaan for those 4hrs. Mamma will work Avi, because Mamma wants to make the world a better place for you to grow up in my jaan,” she wrote in the endearing note.

Dia Mirza pens a heartfelt note as she steps out for work post welcoming her first baby

Dia's picture also provided a look inside her Mumbai house, with wooden flooring, a tall lampshade, and artwork on the wall. Dia and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, welcomed Avyaan in May this year after tying the knot in February. In an Instagram post announcing his birth, Dia wrote that he was born prematurely and had to spend several weeks under observation at the hospital. Previously, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein star shared the first glimpse of the newborn on Instagram with a strong note while informing that since Avyaan was born as a premature baby, hence he was monitored in NICU under complete care by a great team of doctors.

Dia in the appreciation post thanked all the doctors who took great care of the little one for the ‘first 4 months' of his life. “Our story has only just begun Avyaan 15.09.2021. We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life. Dr. Hari, Dr.Jui, Dr. Pradeep, Dr. Anish, and all the nurses and @suryahospitals under the able leadership of Dr.Awasthi and Dr.Kabra. We will be forever grateful for the care and love you received from all of them. Dr. Nozer and Rajneet our baby is finally home. And this would not have been possible without your response and timely care. A lifetime of gratitude to you. Have to add, to all the parents out there who are coping with their premies being in NICU, love, strength, and prayers for you and your little one’s (sic),” she wrote.

IMAGE: Instagram/@DiaMirza