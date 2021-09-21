Dia Mirza Shares Thoughtful Note For Every New Parent; Netizens Call Her The 'best Mother'

Dia Mirza, who recently became the parent of her son, Avyaan, with his husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, dropped in a meaningful note that would turn helpful for every new parent. Dia Mirza’s social media post received immense love from many celebrity artists and her fans, who showered hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

Dia Mirza recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of herself in which she can be seen holding her baby boy in her arms with love. In the caption, she wrote about how she used to share the following quote with every new parent. Stating further, she also mentioned what fun it would be to discover, learn and grow together. She added the quote from ‘The Prophet’ by Kahlil Gibran (Knopf, 1923) that stated, “And a woman who held a babe against her bosom said, Speak to us of Children. And he said: Your children are not your children. They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself. They come through you but not from you, And though they are with you yet they belong not to you. You may give them your love but not your thoughts, For they have their own thoughts. You may house their bodies but not their souls, For their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow, which you cannot visit, not even in your dreams. You may strive to be like them, but seek not to make them like you. For life goes not backward nor tarries with yesterday. You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth. The archer sees the mark upon the path of the infinite, and He bends you with His might that His arrows may go swift and far. Let your bending in the archer’s hand be for gladness; For even as He loves the arrow that flies, so He loves also the bow that is stable.” (sic)

Many celebrity artists namely Maheep Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Malaika Arora, Nimrat Kaur, Milind Gadagkar and others dropped in cute reactions to Dia Mirza’s adorable picture with her son. Even the fans took to the comments section and thanked the actor for sharing such a beautiful message. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dia Mirza’s latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial