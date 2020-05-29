Dia Mirza Shares Poetry By An Odisha Girl To Raise Awareness About Menstruation

In order to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza shared a video on social media. The actress shared a video of an Odisha girl Shalini Sahu to celebrate her spirit and poetry on menstruation. Shalini recited a piece of poem and a song written by her while explaining about taboos surrounding menstruation in India.

Dia Mirza spreads awareness on Menstruation

The Sanju actress took to her Twitter handle and shared a video titled Period where Shalini Sahu a girl from Nuapada in Odisha travelled from her hometown to Canada for a ‘women deliver’ event, recited a poem. The actress praised the girl who is on a journey to spread awareness about the hygiene about the menstruation and all the taboos associating with the same through her poetry.

In the clip, Shalini recites how women still undergo those leer looks, pain, and insult when she starts menstruating, Shalini questions the society and communities as to why people look down upon women who menstruate and they take it as a bad omen. At last, the girl concluded the video with a song where she tried to educate the people regarding menstruation and how it is nothing to be ashamed of and worry about. It is a natural factor that is bound to happen every month.

PERIOD. Is what made Shalini travel from a village in Nuapada in Odisha to ‘Women Deliver’ event in Canada. She is a champion who uses poetry to spread awareness on menstruation in her community. I celebrate her poetry and spirit.#PeriodInPandamic #MHDay2020 @stc_india pic.twitter.com/kGDQZpy3vg — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 29, 2020



Apart from Dia, many Bollywood stars took to their social media to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28. Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar commemorated the day with a still from his film Padman. In the picture, Akshaya Kumar is seen standing next to his co-star from the film Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. He captioned the picture and expressed his excitement of being a part of a film where he could push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. On the special occasion, the actor hoped that people can move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation.

Apart from Akshay, Marathi film and television actor Sayali Sanjeev who is also an avid yoga lover shared some yoga postures and asanas n the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

